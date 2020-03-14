Home Ministry Declares Coronavirus As 'notified Disaster' To Provide Assistance Under SDRF

Amid the rising Coronavirus scare, the Central Government on Saturday declared the virus spread as a 'notified disaster' in order to provide assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The COVID-19 virus was earlier declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The deadly virus has so far claimed 2 lives in India with 83 positive cases reported.

By the way of a special one time dispensation, Government of India has decided to treat the #COVID19india outbreak as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/4an1YdipiK — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 14, 2020

PM Modi shares guidelines on home quarantine

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and emphasised the importance of home quarantine for Coronavirus suspected or confirmed cases. Elaborating on the spread of the virus, the Prime Minister shared important instructions and steps for environmental sanitation.

Do read👇🏼. https://t.co/sZrLgHFTH8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2020

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi had proposed that the SAARC countries could discuss the ways, via video conferencing, to keep citizens healthy. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister urged South Asian nations to leave “no stone unturned” in the fight against the deadly virus ensuring the wellness of citizens.

Coronavirus and precautions to be taken

The Coronavirus (nCoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. While there is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, WHO has released a list of precautions that must be followed amid the worldwide outbreak of the virus.

Wash your hands frequently

Maintain social distancing

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Practice respiratory hygiene

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care as soon as possible

Stay informed and follow the advice given by your healthcare provider, stay away from fake news

