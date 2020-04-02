Health Ministry Identifies 20 Exisiting & 22 Potential Hotspots Of COVID-19 In The Country

As the spread of the Coronavirus continues to increase, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday has stated that it has identified 20 existing and 22 potential hotspots of the COVID-19. The Ministry informed that although there has been no case of community transmission yet, large human resources would be required to contain the spread of the deadly virus. So far, 1,764 active cases and 50 deaths have been reported across the country.

"Although there is no evidence to widespread community transmission, 20 existing and 22 potential hotspots have been identified. The containment measures to break the cycle of transmission and clinical management of those affected would require a large human resource," said the Health Ministry as quoted by PTI.

As per the advisory issued by the Health Ministry on Thursday, COVID Warriors (1 per 250 population) may be identified and trained for surveillance activities and also highlighted some areas where the special and enhanced deployment of manpower is required. For COVID-19 management, the Ministry has advised the district administration to pool-in required human resources who would stay in the containment zone till such operations are over.

PM Modi video conferences with state CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed all the state Chief Ministers via video conference on Thursday, reviewing the COVID-19 situation across the country. PM Modi is believed to have addressed the migrant labourer situation and the crisis surrounding the same among other important issues and steps taken by the state governments to tackle the pandemic. PM Modi also raised the issue of tracing and testing those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah was also part of the video conference, which comes on Day 9 of India's 21-day Coronavirus curfew, and at a time when the country has witnessed its largest jump in the number of cases.

