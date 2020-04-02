'Coronavirus Lockdown To End On April 15': Arunachal CM Khandu's Big Claim After PM Meet

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Thursday urged people to be responsible even after the national lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus is lifted on April 15. Taking to Twitter, he stated that even after the lockdown, people cannot move on the streets freely immediately. He further added that a lockdown and social distancing are the only ways to fight against the deadly novel Coronavirus crisis.

The CM's tweet comes seemingly quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the video conference with Chief Ministers earlier in the day.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases. While 41 deaths have been reported overall, 144 people have been reportedly cured/discharged/migrated.

