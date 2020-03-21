Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Soars To 500

Pakistan has confirmed that the total number of Coronavirus cases has crossed 500 with 47 new cases and 3 deaths. As per reports, Pakistan recorded its third death from the coronavirus on Friday, with the nationwide tally crossing 500 after new cases were reported from Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

The total number of cases in Gilgit-Baltistan stood at 30, in Sindh at 252, in Punjab at 96 and in Balochistan at 92 with rise in the number of cases. According to reports, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked people to self-quarantine for at least another 45 days as the country reported its third death due to the virus and the total number of confirmed cases rose to 464.

READ: Pakistan Can't Afford Nationwide Lockdown To Prevent Coronavirus Spread: PM Imran Khan

Sindh Health Department is looking for doctors from #Sindh to work on a 6 month contract basis during the #COVID19 emergency. Please send in your documents on the address mentioned below if you meet the criteria. #SindhHealth #CoronaInPakistan #CoronaVirusPakistan pic.twitter.com/5YnjhAE9Bc — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 20, 2020

238 confirmed cases in Sindh Province

The third death was reported from Sindh Province where the number of confirmed cases rose to 238, according to provincial spokesman Murtaza Wahab. Already two patients have died in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where the number of positive cases has increased to 23, provincial health minister Taimur Jhagra said.

However, Pakistan cannot afford a lockdown amid Coronavirus outbreak as the country’s economic situation is not the same as that of Europe, a Pakistani news channel quoted Sindh Governor Imran Ismail as saying on Thursday.

READ: Pakistan Reports Third Coronavirus Death As Confirmed Cases Jump To 464

Do we realize that the only way the Chinese controlled the virus, was after a absolute lock down of many Chinese cities. Italy delayed, Spain delayed, America delayed everyone is paying a major price. Let’s be ahead of the curve on #CoronaVirusPakistan — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) March 20, 2020

PM Imran Khan monitors situation

After observing the preparedness at Karachi airport, the Sindh Governor told the local media that poor people and daily wage workers will be affected if cities are put under lockdown.

“Prime Minister Imran is monitoring the situation on a daily basis. There is no confusion between provinces and federation,” added Imran Ismail. He added that Pakistan can overcome Coronavirus by following the precautionary measures announced by the government. He advised the nation to avoid all kinds of gatherings to restrict the spread of the virus.



READ: Shoaib Akhtar Recalls His Relationship With Late Pakistan Coach Bob Woolmer; Read

READ: ABSURD: Pakistan Guv Turns Quack, Says 'hot Water' Prevents Lung Damage By Coronavirus

(Pic Credit: PTI)