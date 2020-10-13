Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For Co-infection Of COVID-19 Seasonal Epidemic Diseases

Amid the daily caseload of infection deteriorating, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued guidelines for prevention and treatment of co-infections of Covid-19 with other seasonal epidemic diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, Seasonal Influenza (H1N1), Leptospirosis, Chikungunya, etc.

Citing the World Health Organization (WHO) case definition, the Union Health Ministry said, a COVID-19 case may present with: Acute onset of fever and cough; or Acute onset of any three or more of the following signs or symptoms: fever, cough, general weakness/fatigue, headache, myalgia, sore throat, coryza, dyspnoea, anorexia/nausea/ vomiting, diarrhea, altered mental status.

Health Ministry directs states to use resources effectively

This case definition, although sensitive, is not very specific. Seasonal epidemic-prone diseases, as cited in the foregoing paragraphs may all present as a febrile illness, with symptoms that mimic COVID-19.

The Health Ministry listed out how to diagnose a number of co-infections that could exist along with Covid-19. For each specific co-infection, the Ministry has listed out its pathogenesis, clinical features, clinical management and specific therapeutic considerations.

Even though the basic preventive strategies of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza are different from diseases discussed in this document, the union ministry in its guidelines called for synergy in the prevention of these diseases.

The Health Ministry has also directed the states to make use of their resources effectively as staff is also diverted to provide COVID-19 response. For this, the Health Ministry urged the states to follow integrated surveillance, basic preventive measures such as avoiding large gatherings, Vector control, use of approved insect repellants, vaccination and community involvement to combat the threat of co-infections.

According to the Ministry, a concerted effort is required in prevention, surveillance, behavior change communication and management of such cases. Alert vigil, a high index of suspicion, and constant awareness of the possibility of co-infections can help physicians avert the adverse outcome of cases with coinfection and improve clinical outcomes.

