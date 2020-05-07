COVID-19: Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For Quarantine/isolation In Private Facilities

The Ministry of Health on Thursday, May 7 issued additional guidelines for the quarantine of people coming from abroad and isolation of suspect or confirmed cases in private facilities. It noted that a large number of facilities such as hotels, service apartments, lodges which remain unoccupied due to the COVID-19 crisis, could be used for the aforesaid purpose. Thereafter, it listed the Standard Operating Procedure which has to be followed by the state government or Union Territory opting for quarantine or isolation in private facilities.

First, the facility owner will have a choice to dedicate the facility for either quarantine or isolation. Each person should be offered a single room with attached washroom on a paid basis. According to the SOP, the facility must have round the clock presence of a doctor and nurse and tie-up with an approved laboratory for testing the samples. Moreover, quarantined and isolated individuals shall not be allowed to meet any visitors. Apart from this, the facility should provide Wi-Fi so that the patient can download the Aarogya Setu app. The Ministry of Health also stressed that linens, towels, rooms, etc. must be disinfected as per prescribed guidelines.

Novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 52,952 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 15,267 patients have recovered while 1783 casualties have been reported. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV earlier in the day, AIIMS Director Dr.Randeep Guleria opined that the COVID-19 cases in India will peak in the coming months after which the cases shall gradually decline. Citing modelling data, he stated that most experts agreed about India witnessing the peak of novel coronavirus cases by June-July. Additionally, Dr.Guleria linked the rising number of cases to higher testing conducted in the country. At the same time, he emphasised on bringing down the cases in the hotspots to ensure that the cases show a downward trend.

