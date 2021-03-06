Health Ministry Ordered By ECI To Follow Poll Guidelines 'in Spirit' After TMC Complaint

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Centre to remove pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Coronavirus vaccination certificate in poll-bound states, days after the Trinamool Congress registered a complaint saying that it violates the Model Code of Conduct. According to sources, EC has now asked the Health Ministry to follow the provisions of the poll code in letter and spirit.

READ | BJP Rubbishes TMC's Charges Against Senior EC Official; Alleges 'WB Govt Is Rattled'

EC writes to Health Ministry

In its letter to the Health Ministry, EC referred to certain provisions of the model code which the use of advertisement at the cost of the public exchequer. Sources, who are aware of the correspondence between the Election Commission and the Health Ministry said that the panel has not referred to any individual or personalities but has asked the Health Ministry to follow the provisions of the model code.

READ | BJP Writes To EC Against Rahul Gandhi Alleging MCC Breach, Seeks Action Under S124A Of IPC

Sources further informed that the Health Ministry may have to use filters so that the picture of the Prime Minister is not printed on certificated given to those who take the COVID-19 vaccine in poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry

READ | EC Rejects TMC's Demand To Replace WB Polls In-charge; Affirms 'full Faith In Sudeep Jain'

Earlier on Tuesday, terming PM Modi's picture on certificated as "misuse of official machinery by the PM", the TMC party had approached the poll panel and said it is a violation of the model of conduct in Bengal and other poll-bound states. Clause seven of the model code states that "issue of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer... regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided". The model code had come into force in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on February 26, the day the EC announced polls in these five states.

READ | EC Relaxes Notice Period For Registration Of New Political Parties In Poll-bound States