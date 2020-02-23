Health Ministry Plans To Increase Legal Age For Smoking From 18 To 21 Yrs Under COTPA

Union Health Ministry on Sunday, February 23, proposed to increase the legal age for smoking tobacco from 18 years to 21 years. According to reports, this step is being taken under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) in order to take strict action for containing the use of tobacco in the country.

According to a health ministry official, a legal sub-group was formed to suggest amendments to the act for tobacco control. Further, the group has submitted its recommendations to the ministry.

Other recommendations

As per the health ministry sources, the legal sub-group has recommended raising the penalty for smoking in restricted areas. Currently, the fine amount is up to Rs 200. Along with it, the ministry is planning to build a tracking system to stop the illicit trade of cigarettes and tobacco products.

As per reports, there will be a barcode on packets which will be scanned by the enforcement bodies to check whether the product has reached the market through proper legal channels and taxes have been paid or not.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Additional Director (Health) in the Delhi Government, SK Arora said, "It's a good step if the legal age of smoking is being enhanced from 18 to 21yr and bringing some amendments in COTPA. Enforcement is required and needs to be strengthened on the implementation level. Global Youth Tobacco Survey India 2009 states that 14.6% of students of 8,9 & 10 class were using tobaccos (boys 19% & girls 8.3%). The findings of current GYTS are expected soon."

According to him, having a chapter on tobacco control in the school curriculum is the need of the hour. He added, "I have been writing to NCERT for the last five years to create a chapter on this from class 6th to 12th in CBSE & State boards but it has not yielded any results."

What is COTPA?

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA) provides several rules and regulations related to the distribution of tobacco products. The Act prohibits smoking in public places, except at special smoking zones in restaurants, offices, hotels, airports, and open spaces. Further, the act restricts any kind of advertisement or promotion of any tobacco product. It also prohibits the selling of tobacco products to any person below the age of 18 years.

Apart from this, the act allows the police officials holding the rank of sub-inspector or above ranks or any officer of State Food or Drug Administration or any other concerned officer holding a senior position to search or seizure tobacco products.

(With ANI Inputs)