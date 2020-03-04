Health Ministry Releases Revised Travel Advisory Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Details Here

Amid the increasing Coronavirus cases in India and other countries, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday released an updated advisory on the COVD19. The advisory was issued by the Ministry after the Health Ministry's meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan at the National Capital.

The new travel advisory

All regular (sticker) visas/e-Visa (including visa on arrival for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan, and issued on or before March 3, 2020, and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons may seek a fresh visa from the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

Regular (sticker) visa/ e-visa granted to nationals of China, issued on or before February 5 were suspended earlier. It shall remain in force. Those needing to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for a fresh visa to the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

Regular (sticker) visas/e-visas granted to all foreign nationals who have traveled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Japan on or after February 1, and who have not yet entered India stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India under compelling circumstances may apply for a fresh visa to the nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate.

Diplomats, officials of the United Nations and other international bodies, OCI cardholders, and aircrew from the above countries are exempted from such restrictions on entry. However, their medical screening is compulsory.

Passengers of all international flights entering India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self-declaration form (including personal particulars i.e. phone number and address in India) and travel history, to health officials and immigration officials at all ports.

Passengers (foreign and Indian) other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at the port of entry.

Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travel to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries.

Coronavirus outbreak

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. While most of the cases are from the Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicenter of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

