Major Concerts & Festivals Cancelled Or Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Since the outbreak of novel Coronavirus at the end of 2019, more than 93,000 people have contracted the disease, resulting in more than 3,200 deaths across the world. As the disease continues to spread, events are being canceled or postponed around the globe amid World Health Organisation's request to avoid crowded places to cut the risk of catching Coronavirus. Here's a round-up of major events that have been canceled because of novel Coronavirus so far.

Concerts cancelled due to Coronavirus

1. BTS

BTS has lately been busy promoting their latest album which is called Map of the Soul: 7. The band had plans to visit a number of countries, which has been officially postponed now. Now, the concerts are expected to be held in April. According to a leading news portal, the management of the boy band gave out the statement that the move has been made keeping in mind the safety of people as well as the staff. They also said that a complete refund will be made for the people who booked their passes.

2. Green Day

Green Day, one of the greatest bands of their time, had plans to perform in certain parts of Asia. They had recently put up a tweet announcing the cancellation of their concerts. In the tweet, they wrote that the change in plans is due to health and travel concerns. They, however, asked the people to hold on to their tickets as the event will happen later. Have a look at the tweet here:

We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

3. Stormzy

According to a leading news portal, Stormzy was supposed to perform at a leading music festival to be held at The Hollywood Bowl. The event also had artists like the GOT7 band lined up. The event, which was supposed to be held in April, was pushed for later keeping in mind the travel restrictions upon the artists.

4. Wanderlust festival

Squaw Valley Wanderlust Festival is one of the major events cancelled due to COVID-19. The official Instagram page of the event released a statement at the beginning of this week saying they have decided to push the event to another date due to complications around the coronavirus. They had also apologised to their followers and wrote that they hope to conduct the event in the future. Have a look at the post here:

5. Honolulu Festival

Honolulu Festival is one of the most popular cultural festivals. The 26th Honolulu Festival was scheduled to be held on February 28, 2020, in Hawaii. The officials related to the event said in a press release that the event had to be postponed after recommendations from Centres for Disease Control, Japan, the Japanese government, and Hawaii state officials. The festival was cancelled due to the huge impact Coronavirus had on the country's economy.

