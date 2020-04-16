Health Ministry Says COVID-19 Recovery Rate At 12%, Mortality Rate At 3.3%

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said the COVID-19 recovery rate among patients is 12.02% as against the 3.3% mortality rate. Joint Secretary for Health, Lav Aggarwal, informed that 183 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 941 in the same period. 37 deaths have also been reported since Wednesday, the official further informed.

The number of novel Coronavirus cases in India has reached 12,380, of which 1,489 patients have recovered and 414 have died.

"I would like to bring it in your attention that 325 districts have not reported any COVID cases due to field action. Our case mortality rate is 3.3.%, while the percentage of people who have recovered so far is 12.02%," Aggarwal said. He further said that Mahe, Puducherry district has not reported a single positive case in the last 28 days due to containment efforts and likewise 27 other districts in 17 different States have not reported fresh cases in the last 14 days.

"The field level action plan for containment is showing results. We will succeed if we continue our efforts in maintaining lockdown, social distancing and containment measures," the joint secretary confidently stated.

Meeting with WHO officials

The Ministry also informed that Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan held a video conference on Wednesday with health functionaries and field officers of the World Health Organisation, in which micro-plan for clusters and outbreak containment of COVID-19 at district-level was discussed. An action plan has been prepared on strengthening India's ongoing surveillance of suspected Coronavirus carriers utilizing the services of WHO’s national polio surveillance network team.

