COVID-19: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Identifies 15 Districts As 'high Case Load' Spots

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the country, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has identified 15 places including Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad as 'high case load' spots and pinned India's success in battling COVID-19 on these cities. According to statistics tweeted by the NITI Aayog CEO, Delhi has the most percentage of cases contributing to India's Coronavirus caseload, followed by Mumbai in Maharashtra, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Out of the 15 districts highlighted by Kant, 7 of them have shown particularly high case volumes.

These 15 districts are critical in our battle against #Covid_19 Of them 7 show particularly high case volumes. India’s success in battling COVID-19 is dependent on them. We must aggressively monitor, contain, test, treat in these districts! We must win here. pic.twitter.com/QDFvvza6iM — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 27, 2020

'Noticeable improvement in Telangana'

The NITI Aayog CEO has also observed 'noticeable improvement' by Telangana in terms of COVID cases while Kerala has shown the most improvement followed by Tamil Nadu. Other high case load places that are "critical" in the battle against COVID-19 include -- Vadodara (Gujarat), Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Thane (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Surat (Gujarat).

At present, there are 21,632 active Coronavirus cases in India. While 6,868 individuals have recovered from the deadly disease, 934 have succumbed to it. The Prime Minister also met with Chief Ministers of states across the country on Monday to take stock of the situation. It is also expected that the lockdown set to end on May 3 will be extended in view of the rising number of cases. However, the Home Ministry has provided some relaxation by allowing states to re-open non-essential shops.

'We would have had over 10 lakh +ve cases today'

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday shared a study which showed that the lockdown imposed by the government has increased the doubling rate from to 12.53 days, versus the three days it would have been but for the lockdown; which could have witnessed the country recording over 10 lakh positive - almost 44 times higher than the then number of cases. The graphical representation of data analysed was based on mathematical modelling.

NITI Aayog building sealed

Ajit Kumar, Deputy Secretary (Administration), of the NITI Aayog on Tuesday informed that one officer of the director level in the government's apex planning thinktank has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the necessary protocol is being followed, including sealing of the building for two days for thorough disinfection and sanitisation. Those who came in contact with the person have been asked to self-quarantine.

