Andhra Pradesh: TDP's Naidu Pins Blame On CM Reddy For Surge In COVID-19 Cases In State

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government and State Election Commission (SEC) for not taking enough steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Naidu appealed the people of the state to protect themselves by taking all possible preventive measures against the dangerous COVID-19 threat.

He pointed out that the positive cases doubled in just a month in Andhra Pradesh while the ruling YSR Congress Party leadership was not taking "either initiative or responsibility" to strengthen the fight against the invisible enemy. He alleged that the situation deteriorated ever since SEC gave a call for election preparedness despite nationwide lockdown.

"The YSRCP leaders began holding rallies, crowd-based gatherings and door delivery of benefits. Such open violations of lockdown coupled with the failure of official machinery led to the present nonstop rise in COVID-19 cases in the state."

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said even in a time of extreme calamity, the YSRCP was still looking for "political advantage" instead of focusing on public health and safety.

559 mandals green zone in AP

Meanwhile, in a televised address to Andhra Pradesh residents after his meeting with PM Modi, CM Reddy informed that 559 of the 676 mandals in the state were green zones and highlighted that normalcy would return in these zones. He also advised people in these zones to continue maintaining social distance, wear masks and also build their immunity.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also boasted of the state's success in battling COVID-19 crisis. He highlighted that the state now has 9 labs and is now conducting 6,500 tests per day, adding that 1,396 tests per million in Andhra Pradesh is the highest testing ratio across states in the country. He also thanked the Muslim community for observing the holy month of Ramadan at their homes and abstaining from public gatherings.

