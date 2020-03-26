Nitish Kumar Grants 100 Crores In Coronavirus relief Fund For Shelter & Food For Poor

Amid 21-day lockdown to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a grant of 100 crores for the Coronavirus relief fund for shelter & food of labours, rickshaw pullers, roadside vendor and other poor people. He said that shelter camps will also be made along with the health facility.

Nitish Kumar had already announced that his state government will bear the treatment costs of coronavirus patients. In a bid to ease the hardships that the poor may face on account of the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, Kumar had also on Wednesday announced that all ration card holding families in the state will get an assistance of Rs one thousand each.

New cases in Bihar on Thursday

The state reported four confirmed coronavirus cases till March 25, out of whom one died on Saturday last. Two residents of Munger district in Bihar tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday (March 26), taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to six, an official said. According to Pradip Das, the director of Rajendra Medical Research Institute in Bihar, samples were collected of 55 people who had come in contact with a 38-year-old who got infected with the virus and died last Saturday, a day before his test results arrived. Of them, two tested positive, he added.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 649 cases (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people and 13 deaths) have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 116. Ten deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

