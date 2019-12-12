'What A Discipline': Netizens Laud Herd Of Elephants Crossing Road In Perfect Order

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a herd of elephants crossing a narrow road in the Hasdeo Arand region of Korba district in Chhattisgarh in perfect order. The video was shared by IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer, Parveen Kaswan on Twitter on December 11. It shows the herd crossing the road in astonishingly perfect order. In the video, the elephants can be seen formed up in a small group with strong members of the family heading the way. Twitteratis commented and lauded the unity and leadership skills of the jumbos. Some users were also concerned about how humans have destroyed the forests in the name of development.

READ: NASA Understands Ocean Currents Around Antarctica With Help Of Elephant Seal

This video shows how #elephant herds cross through infrastructure. See how they have made a compact group. Led by strong members. All just to cross a small road. Have witnessed many such scenes. Video is from Hasdeo Arand region of Korba district, sent earlier by a friend. pic.twitter.com/xuYHBRCQ5L — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 11, 2019

'What a discipline!"

A Twitter user commented, "Their world is shrinking :( Hell was full so we the devils are back and now occupying their homes #development". The second user commented, "What beauty! What discipline! What harmony. A treat to eyes".

READ: WATCH: 6 Wild Elephants Come Up Against Road Divider On Highway; Here's What They Did

United we stand! This is something we should learn from them! — Archu (@Archu81598169) December 11, 2019

Super video, but it's our roads that are crossing thier paths, not the other way around sir. :) — SunTweets (@SupriyaUnniNair) December 11, 2019

❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Arun marwah (@arunmarwaha90) December 11, 2019

What beauty! What discipline! What harmony. A treat to eyes. — namita nagpal (@namitanagpal18) December 11, 2019

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on the internet in which a tiger can be heard announcing itself with a loud roar as it walks on the banks of the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve. The video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. According to Kaswan, the roar of a tiger could be heard up to some kilometres which frightened the animals living in the forest. He added that this is the way the tigers announce their presence in the dense forests.

READ: WATCH: Elephant Enters Army Dining Hall In Assam And Wreaks Havoc; Desperate Measure Taken

They say in #forest animals can hear tigers roar upto kilometres. And that is what terrify them. Listen to believe. Here in an old video at Sunderban #Tiger Reseve tiger is registering it's presence. Goosebumps guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/7lr18rOK0S — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 10, 2019

READ: Elephant Breaks Wooden Electric Fence Using Brilliant Technique