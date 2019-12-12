The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'What A Discipline': Netizens Laud Herd Of Elephants Crossing Road In Perfect Order

General News

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a herd of elephants crossing a narrow road in the Hasdeo Arand region of Korba district in Chhattisgarh.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Herd

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a herd of elephants crossing a narrow road in the Hasdeo Arand region of Korba district in Chhattisgarh in perfect order. The video was shared by IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer, Parveen Kaswan on Twitter on December 11. It shows the herd crossing the road in astonishingly perfect order. In the video, the elephants can be seen formed up in a small group with strong members of the family heading the way. Twitteratis commented and lauded the unity and leadership skills of the jumbos. Some users were also concerned about how humans have destroyed the forests in the name of development.

READ: NASA Understands Ocean Currents Around Antarctica With Help Of Elephant Seal

'What a discipline!"

A Twitter user commented, "Their world is shrinking :( Hell was full so we the devils are back and now occupying their homes #development". The second user commented, "What beauty! What discipline! What harmony. A treat to eyes".

READ: WATCH: 6 Wild Elephants Come Up Against Road Divider On Highway; Here's What They Did

 

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on the internet in which a tiger can be heard announcing itself with a loud roar as it walks on the banks of the Sunderbans Tiger Reserve. The video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. According to Kaswan, the roar of a tiger could be heard up to some kilometres which frightened the animals living in the forest. He added that this is the way the tigers announce their presence in the dense forests.

READ: WATCH: Elephant Enters Army Dining Hall In Assam And Wreaks Havoc; Desperate Measure Taken

READ: Elephant Breaks Wooden Electric Fence Using Brilliant Technique

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST