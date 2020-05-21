From Web Check-ins To Registering On Aarogya Setu App; New Rules For Domestic Air Travel

Two months after air travel was restricted due to the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19, domestic flight operations shall recommence from May 25 onwards. Addressing a press briefing, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the domestic flight operations will be restricted to 1/3rd capacity of the approved summer schedule 2020. The Centre has also capped the lower and upper limit of the airline fares. Meanwhile, the Airport Authority of India issued the Standard Operating Procedures for recommencement of domestic flights.

New Air travel related Guidelines you need to know

In the wake of #COVID19, #AAI Airports across the country are preparing themselves to ensure the safety of air travellers. As soon as flight ops resume, contactless & digitized air travel will be the new normal.

Do's for passengers:

Maintain social distancing on the way to the airport and use authorised vehicles

Agree to the self-declaration form to certify status of health and register on Aarogya Setu app

Carry only one check-in bag and one hand luggage

Ensure web check-in and get a boarding pass

Download baggage tag/baggage identification number, print and affix it on the bag at a prominent place

In case of inability to print, PNR number and passenger's name on a thick piece of paper should be affixed on the bag

Wear a mask before entering the terminal

Report to the airport two hours before the scheduled time of departure

Undergo thermal screening

Adhere to social distancing measures specified at airports such as circle, square, etc.

Complete check-in procedure at least one hour before the scheduled time of departure

Dispose of all the biohazardous material like used gloves, masks, etc. in the yellow-coloured disposable bins/bags at the airport

Collect the safety kit provided by the airlines near the boarding gate

Sanitise hands before proceeding for scanning of the boarding pass

Strictly follow social distancing norms while disembarking from the flight

Adhere to health protocols prescribed by the destination state/ Union territory

Don'ts for passengers:

Do not reach the airport late

Do not travel if staying in a containment zone

Do not travel if tested positive for COVID-19

Very elderly persons, pregnant women, passengers with ailments should not travel

Avoid using baggage trolley

Do not occupy chairs marked 'Not for Use' in the security hold area

Minimize use of toilets on the flight

Avoid non-essential movement in the aisles

Do not queue at the toilets

Do not consume eatables during the flight

Use trolleys in the arrival areas sparingly

Transit passengers should not go out of the transit area

