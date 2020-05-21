From Web Check-ins To Registering On Aarogya Setu App; New Rules For Domestic Air Travel

Two months after air travel was restricted due to the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19, domestic flight operations shall recommence from May 25 onwards. Addressing a press briefing, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the domestic flight operations will be restricted to 1/3rd capacity of the approved summer schedule 2020. The Centre has also capped the lower and upper limit of the airline fares. Meanwhile, the Airport Authority of India issued the Standard Operating Procedures for recommencement of domestic flights.
Do's for passengers:
- Maintain social distancing on the way to the airport and use authorised vehicles
- Agree to the self-declaration form to certify status of health and register on Aarogya Setu app
- Carry only one check-in bag and one hand luggage
- Ensure web check-in and get a boarding pass
- Download baggage tag/baggage identification number, print and affix it on the bag at a prominent place
- In case of inability to print, PNR number and passenger's name on a thick piece of paper should be affixed on the bag
- Wear a mask before entering the terminal
- Report to the airport two hours before the scheduled time of departure
- Undergo thermal screening
- Adhere to social distancing measures specified at airports such as circle, square, etc.
- Complete check-in procedure at least one hour before the scheduled time of departure
- Dispose of all the biohazardous material like used gloves, masks, etc. in the yellow-coloured disposable bins/bags at the airport
- Collect the safety kit provided by the airlines near the boarding gate
- Sanitise hands before proceeding for scanning of the boarding pass
- Strictly follow social distancing norms while disembarking from the flight
- Adhere to health protocols prescribed by the destination state/ Union territory
Don'ts for passengers:
- Do not reach the airport late
- Do not travel if staying in a containment zone
- Do not travel if tested positive for COVID-19
- Very elderly persons, pregnant women, passengers with ailments should not travel
- Avoid using baggage trolley
- Do not occupy chairs marked 'Not for Use' in the security hold area
- Minimize use of toilets on the flight
- Avoid non-essential movement in the aisles
- Do not queue at the toilets
- Do not consume eatables during the flight
- Use trolleys in the arrival areas sparingly
- Transit passengers should not go out of the transit area
