Here's How 1st QUAD Leaders Summit With PM Modi, Biden, Suga & Morrison Can Benefit India

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) or QUAD is the strategic dialogue between four countries, including India, the United States, Japan and Australia. The brainchild of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe, the QUAD was launched back in 2007 with an aim to convene partners to balance rising Chinese economic and military power. Australian PM Scott Morrison has indicated that the QUAD might take place soon with US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Quadrilateral grouping is an inter-governmental security coordination framework with a stated objective of maritime security, regional connectivity and maintenance of freedom of navigation in the Indo-pacific region. The grouping is believed to be a beacon of hope for the ASEAN nations to raise issues related to China over its claims in maritime disputes. Now, as Morrison has indicated that the QUAD meet might take place soon, here’s a list of few benefits of the grouping, especially for India.

Benefits of QUAD

In the backdrop of changing geopolitical interest, India can determine how global alliances would pan-out in the long run for her. The nation had taken a significant turn in its policy for the subcontinent by joining the grouping. It is worth noting that while India and Australia had initially been cautious over antagonizing China, the QUAD format, over the years has not only expanded but the relations with Beijing of both nations have deteriorated over a range of issues.

The QUAD provides India with a powerful platform to advance its interest in East Asia.

It will deepen India’s ties with member countries, with benefits in diplomatic leverage and sharing of burden in defence.

The QUAD will provide India with a significant chance in shaping US policies in Afghanistan-Pakistan to the benefit of the nation.

The QUAD security council will help India counter the belt and road initiative (BRI), which officials have repeatedly objected to, specifically because they believe the 'China–Pakistan Economic Corridor' (CPEC) project ignores New Delhi's essential concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It will provide a powerful platform to advance Indian interest in the region and strengthen the Act East Policy.

Further, it will help foster economic growth with better market adaptation, which will lead to more employment opportunities in India.

The group would boost India’s maritime capabilities that can help tackle unconventional threats in international waters.

