Here's How 1st QUAD Leaders Summit With PM Modi, Biden, Suga & Morrison Can Benefit India

Quick links:
Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD) or QUAD is the strategic dialogue between four countries, including India, the United States, Japan and Australia. The brainchild of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe, the QUAD was launched back in 2007 with an aim to convene partners to balance rising Chinese economic and military power. Australian PM Scott Morrison has indicated that the QUAD might take place soon with US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Quadrilateral grouping is an inter-governmental security coordination framework with a stated objective of maritime security, regional connectivity and maintenance of freedom of navigation in the Indo-pacific region. The grouping is believed to be a beacon of hope for the ASEAN nations to raise issues related to China over its claims in maritime disputes. Now, as Morrison has indicated that the QUAD meet might take place soon, here’s a list of few benefits of the grouping, especially for India.
READ: Quad Leaders Summit With PM Modi, Suga, Biden And Morrison To Take Place Soon
In the backdrop of changing geopolitical interest, India can determine how global alliances would pan-out in the long run for her. The nation had taken a significant turn in its policy for the subcontinent by joining the grouping. It is worth noting that while India and Australia had initially been cautious over antagonizing China, the QUAD format, over the years has not only expanded but the relations with Beijing of both nations have deteriorated over a range of issues.
READ: Biden Admin Views Quad As Having Essential Momentum, Important Potential: Official
READ: Australia Reiterates Commitment To Deepen QUAD Cooperation, Calls For A 'resilient Region'