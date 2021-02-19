Australia reiterates commitment to deepen QUAD cooperation, calls for a 'resilient region'

Australia, on February 19, reiterated its commitment to deepen Quad cooperation on regional priorities ranging from response to the COVID-19 pandemic, maritime security, counter-terrorism, countering disinformation, supply chain resilience amongst other things. The statement came as the country’s minister of foreign affairs Marise Payne attended the third Quad ministerial meeting along with her counterparts from India, the US and Japan. Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal strategic forum between four countries-India, Japan, the US and Australia.

“The Quad is a key pillar of Australia's international agenda, bringing together four like-minded democracies committed to respecting and upholding international rules and obligations through positive, practical engagement to protect and support the sovereignty, prosperity and security of the region," read a release by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

In a later statement, Payne stressed that all the leaders deliberated upon the recent military coup in Myanmar and affirmed commitment to the democratic transition of power. Additionally, she highlighted the need to support an “open, inclusive and resilient region” where the rights of all nations are equally valued and disputes are resolved peacefully. The meeting also witnessed strong opposition by all four leaders to China’s advances and attempts at altering the status quo in the Indo Pacific region by coercion. China has not only made military advances in the South and East China sea but also established Paracel and Spratly island chains in order to claim the 12 nautical miles of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Quad 🇦🇺🇮🇳🇯🇵🇺🇸 has a positive agenda for supporting an open, inclusive & resilient Indo-Pacific. I thank my colleagues @DrSJaishankar, @moteging & @SecBlinken for a productive discussion on our shared goals. https://t.co/aSPf86FNLh pic.twitter.com/GLhofsQVlF — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) February 19, 2021

Previously, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade had said that "Quad partners are strong supporters of ASEAN centrality within a region in which all countries are sovereign, independent, and resilient". "The Quad is a key pillar of Australia’s international agenda and complements our other bilateral, regional and multilateral engagement, including with ASEAN," read a press release from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising of ten Southeast Asian countries and India, Australia, Japan, the US as summit-lever partners.

