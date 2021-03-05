Quad Leaders Summit With PM Modi, Suga, Biden And Morrison To Take Place Soon

In what could be the latest blow to China, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) might take place soon involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Morrison himself. When asked about the Quad meet, the Australian PM told the reporters that it was one of the “first things” that he talked about with Biden and even with the United States Vice President Kamala Harris last week.

Morrison also noted how Quad is “very central” and that both Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have made it “clear” that their re-engagement in multilateral organisations including Indo-Pacific is “key” to build back stability and peace in the region. All four Quad leaders not only share the same view but Australian PM said that “we encourage that view”. Morrison also revealed that he is “looking forward” to the first gathering of Quad leaders. Australian PM also said that part from Biden and Harris, Morrison has had conversations regarding Quad leaders’ summit with Suga and PM Modi.

“So, I am looking forward to that first gathering of the Quad leaders. It will be the first-ever such gathering,” Scott Morrison said.

Brainchild of then Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) was launched in 2007 with an aim to convene partners to balance rising China. As per reports, while India and Australia had initially been cautious over antagonizing China, the Quad format, over the years has not only expanded but the relations with Beijing of both nations have deteriorated over a range of issues.

Quad leaders summit date unclear

Even though Morrison has said that it is going to happen ‘soon’, it is not clear when it shall take place. There is no information related to the historic meet on the Indian government’s websites and news agency ANI reported that there is no formal decision yet on the final dates of the summit, citing government sources. However, the foreign ministers of Quad countries had met virtually last month.

Meanwhile, ahead of third ‘Quad’ security dialogue on Thursday, United States’ Pentagon Press Secretary called India a “critical partner” especially while considering all challenges surrounding the Indo-Pacific region. In a news conference, John Kirby noted the significance of India’s participation after US State Department spokesperson Ned Price announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India will interact virtually to elevate cooperation.

