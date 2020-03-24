The Debate
Here's The Special Request PM Modi Made To Media Houses For Reiteration Amid Coronavirus

General News

PM Modi on Tuesday has called upon various industry leaders to continue promoting work from home to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has called upon various industry leaders to continue promoting work from home to prevent the spread of the virus. Along with his tweet, PM Modi also shared Republic's hashtag saying '#StayHome' requesting people to leave home only if it is very very important.

READ | PM Modi Salutes Indians For Following Janta Curfew, Advocates Embrace Of Social Distancing

PM Modi urges media

Earlier on Monday, in an interaction with key stakeholders of electronic media PM Modi lauded the role of the media in spreading awareness on subjects associated with the novel coronavirus crisis. He praised the journalists who have been reporting from the ground as well as in the newsroom. 

Moreover, he expressed his delight at many news channels facilitating 'work from home' for their employees. At the same time, the PM urged the media organizations to counter fake news regarding COVID-19. He also requested the media houses to keep highlighting the significance of social distancing.

READ | COVID-19 Crisis: PM Modi Lauds Role Of Electronic Media, Calls For Countering Fake News

He also tweeted a special request he had made to all media houses:

Here's what PM Modi asked media to do amid the coronavirus pandemic

READ | Here's What ICMR Says About Hydroxy-Chloroquine - The Drug It Recommended For Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 490 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, nine deaths have been reported until now. Numerous states have announced lockdowns and curfew has been imposed on few till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. 

READ | RBI Asked To 'Declare 3 Month Moratorium On EMIs & Monthly Loan Repayments' By Ex-MP

First Published:
COMMENT
