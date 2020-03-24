Here's The Special Request PM Modi Made To Media Houses For Reiteration Amid Coronavirus

In view of the increasing number of coronavirus patients in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has called upon various industry leaders to continue promoting work from home to prevent the spread of the virus. Along with his tweet, PM Modi also shared Republic's hashtag saying '#StayHome' requesting people to leave home only if it is very very important.

Called upon industry leaders to continue following work from home as much as possible in these times.



Unless very very important, please do #StayHome. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

PM Modi urges media

Earlier on Monday, in an interaction with key stakeholders of electronic media PM Modi lauded the role of the media in spreading awareness on subjects associated with the novel coronavirus crisis. He praised the journalists who have been reporting from the ground as well as in the newsroom.

Moreover, he expressed his delight at many news channels facilitating 'work from home' for their employees. At the same time, the PM urged the media organizations to counter fake news regarding COVID-19. He also requested the media houses to keep highlighting the significance of social distancing.

Spoke to those associated with the world of industry earlier this evening. In consultation with all the concerned stakeholders, the Government is working to ensure economic stability. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/HhnTNj5ryn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

The media world has played a great role in spreading awareness on subjects related to COVID-19. I salute all those media persons who have been reporting from the ground as well as in the newsroom. Happy to see channels facilitating 'work from home arrangements' for their teams. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

Even greater caution, zero carelessness.



Urged electronic media to counter misinformation related to COVID-19, which is creating panic. Also urged them to take relevant precautions in their own organisations especially when their team members do on ground reporting. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

He also tweeted a special request he had made to all media houses:

Here's what PM Modi asked media to do amid the coronavirus pandemic

One thing I specially requested all media houses to do is to keep reiterating the importance of social distancing and being indoors.



I urge them to keep stating- #StayHome. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

COVID-19 cases rise in India

In India, over 490 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, nine deaths have been reported until now. Numerous states have announced lockdowns and curfew has been imposed on few till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services.

