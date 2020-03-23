The Debate
COVID-19 Crisis: PM Modi Lauds Role Of Electronic Media, Calls For Countering Fake News

Politics

In an interaction with electronic media representatives, PM Modi lauded the role of the media in spreading awareness on subjects associated with COVID-19

PM Modi

In an interaction with key stakeholders of electronic media on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role of the media in spreading awareness on subjects associated with the novel coronavirus crisis. He praised the journalists who have been reporting from the ground as well as in the newsroom. Moreover, he expressed his delight at many news channels facilitating 'work from home' for their employees. At the same time, the PM urged the media organizations to counter fake news regarding COVID-19. He also requested the media houses to keep highlighting the significance of social distancing.

Read: Watch PM Modi's Full Speech As He Urges Nation To Join Fight Against Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: BREAKING: CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces Curfew In Maharashtra; Essential Services Exempted

PM Modi initiates Janta curfew initiative

Addressing the nation on March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Maintaining that there was no medicine for this virus, he urged the people to abide by the Centre and state government’s directives on social distancing, which he termed as extremely necessary in this phase. 

Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm. Furthermore, PM Modi called upon the people to show gratitude to those serving the nation such as doctors, etc. by clapping from their windows and balconies at 5 pm on March 22. While this was a successful initiative, he observed that many people were not taking the lockdown seriously on Monday. The PM urged the state governments to ensure strict implementation of the prohibitory orders. 

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: All Domestic Airlines Shut,19 States & UTs Under Lockdown

Read: Delhi Government Earmarks Rs 50 Crore To Deal With Coronavirus Pandemic

