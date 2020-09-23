Drugs Probe: Here's When Deepika Padukone, Sara, Shraddha Kapoor Will Be Questioned By NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing Bollywood-drugs nexus, on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning. The NCB, which began the probe after a drug angle came to light in connection with Rhea Chakraborty, has now widened its investigation.

Here's the calendar for the next 3 days:

Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambata, and Rhea's talent manager Shruti Modi have been summoned for tomorrow, September 24. Deepika Padukone along with manager Karishma Prakash has been summoned on Friday, September 25. Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor will be present on September 26.

Earlier, NCB sources had claimed that there was a "reference" to Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the statement of Rhea Chakraborty, who has already been arrested in the case. Jaya Saha, a talent manager who was questioned in the case, also gave some important information, sources informed.

Earlier, Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was summoned to join the investigation, but she sought time due to ill health, and requested an exemption from appearance till Friday but Republic TV sources later found out that Karishma is currently with Deepika in Goa for a film shoot.

On Wednesday, film producer Madhu Mantena also arrived at the NCB guest house to record his statement.

When did Deepika's name emerge?

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show Deepika asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' says that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". Deepika also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics.

When did Sara and Shraddha's name crop up in the investigation?

Jaya Saha, the alleged 'kingpin' of the drug racket in Bollywood busted after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has made some sensational confessions during interrogation. As per sources, Jaya has revealed, in the two days of grilling by the NCB, that she would procure CBD oil - contraband in India - for actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sara’s questioning comes after NCB confirmed that her name had emerged in the questioning of the Rhea Chakraborty case.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

