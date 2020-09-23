Top Bollywood Producer, Several Male Actors Under Scanner In Ongoing Drug Probe: Sources

After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoning top Bollywood actresses on Wednesday, a top Bollywood producer is now under the scanner, as per sources. Moreover, top male actors too are also reportedly under the radar in connection with the drugs probe. The latest actresses to be summoned by NCB on Thursday include - Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan along with Shruti Modi, Karishma Prakash, and Simone Khambata.

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Khan, Rakul Preet summoned by NCB in drug probe

Deepika Padukone to join probe

Deepika Padukone (who is currently in Goa for a shoot) will join the probe on September 25. Sources have said that Deepika is in talks with her 12-member legal team at a Goa hotel. Her husband - Ranveer Singh too is reportedly attending the meeting via video conferencing.

NCB has been interrogating KWAN talent manager Jaya Saha based on WhatsApp chats with several celebrities allegedly discussing narcotic substances. The talent agency itself is under the scanner, with its CEO being summoned by NCB.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 56 lakh mark; Rajya Sabha cut-short

NCB probe into 'Bollywood drug nexus'

The central agency which has been probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe has arrested more than 12 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik - under the NDPS act for procurement and financing of narcotic substances. While the siblings have moved the High Court for bail, a special court has extended their judicial custody till October 6. Apart from the drug link in this case, the NCB has registered a complaint based on Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa's drug allegations regarding a 2019 Bollywood party video featuring several Bollywood celebrities.

The drug link was first unearthed by ED by analysing Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. It summarises three conversations which point to - illegal procurement of weed by Showik in April-May 2020, Saha delivering CBD to Rhea to allegedly mix with Rajput's coffee in November 2019 and similar such conversations about procuring weed illegally in March 2017 and April 2020. Such other WhatsApp conversations between Saha and the above-mentioned celebrities have also been allegedly unearthed by the NCB now.

NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda after admitting to drugs procurement

Amid quota setback in SC, MVA govt extends benefit of EWS reservation to Maratha community