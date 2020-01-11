British High Commission Launches 'Green Is Great' Initiative Focussing COP26

The British High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith has launched an initiative called 'Green is Great' campaign. It is to showcase the strength of the India-UK partnership on climate and sustainable development goals focussing COP26 that will take place in Glasgow later this year.

The campaign's main focus is linked with climate, sustainability, and business which lines up various planned activities. Asquith said that it is an important start to the year for the climate. He added that we face many challenges that won't be succeeding without active participation and collaboration of India.

High Commissioner praises India

The High Commissioner further added that partnering India is really crucial. When he was asked about the campaign's propaganda, he replied that these conferences are successful when we collaborate and actively participate with member nations because setting an agenda in advance is not a good thing to do.

Asquith said that they are aware of the challenges and the most important thing will be to bring people together. The High Commissioner praised India and said it is hugely ambitious when it comes to renewable energy and to bridge the energy gap.

2020 UNCCC to be held in Glasgow

The High Commissioner mentioned the drawbacks saying that the main challenge is real practical collaboration. He said both the nations are talking about the problem and finding a solution that makes sense to everybody who is affected by it.

The 2020 United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow that aims to prevent "dangerous" human interference with the climate system. India held 14th meeting of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP 14) which witnessed 196 countries and 5000 participants actively taking part.

