PM Modi Highlights Growth In India-US Ties, Conveys New Year Wishes To Trump

In a New Year greeting call on Monday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished US President Donald Trump, his family and the people of United States on the occasion. PM Modi also discussed with Trump how the India-US relations have gained strength over the years with deepening strategic partnership, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday. PM Modi also expressed further desire to continue working with President Trump and enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

'PM highlighted the significant progress made in India-US relations'

“PM Modi stated India-US relations have grown from strength to strength. The PM highlighted the significant progress made in deepening strategic partnership in the previous year and expressed the desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” said the statement.

The government said the US President also wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the new year. “He (Trump) expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation.”

'We are close to concluding a trade package'

Earlier this week, India’s outgoing Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the two countries are close to concluding a trade package that would provide enhanced market access to both countries. Shringla made the comments while addressing a group of Indian-American entrepreneurs during a farewell lunch on Friday organised for him by TiE DC, a regional chapter of the global non-profit membership and mentoring organization for entrepreneurs.

“We are close to concluding a trade package that would provide enhanced market access to both countries,” Shringla said during the event.

Modi-Trump bonhomie at Howdy Modi

The trade deal was first announced by US President Donald Trump when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Trump on September 24 said his country will soon have a trade deal with India to boost economic ties between the two nations.

Modi and Trump demonstrated friendship at the joint appearance during the Howdy Modi event in Houston. They hugged, clasped hands, clapped each other on the back and had praised each other. They spoke about the ties between their nations and governments and spoke of the “historic” importance of their joint appearance.

