US Congratulates Gen Rawat, Says 'CDS Post Will Catalyse India-US Military Cooperation'

Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of US Department of State on Tuesday has congratulated General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as India's first-ever Chief of Defence Staff. Taking to Twitter, the Bureau said that the position of Chief of Defence Staff "will help catalyze greater US-India 'joint' cooperation" between the militaries of the countries.

Congrats to Gen. Bipin Rawat @adgpi on his appointment as #India’s first-ever Chief of Defense Staff. The CDS position will help catalyze greater #USIndia “joint” cooperation between our militaries as discussed at recent 2+2, including through joint exercises & info sharing. AGW https://t.co/faVPSai2Hj — State_SCA (@State_SCA) December 30, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the CDS post in his Independence Day speech this year. General Rawat took charge on Tuesday. He assumed charge as Chief of Army Staff on December 31, 2016. Before becoming army chief, he handled various operational responsibilities in many areas, including along the Line of Control with Pakistan, the Line of Actual Control with China and in the North East. Meanwhile, his successor as Chief of Army Staff Lt General MM Naravane assumed the charge on Tuesday as well.

ACC clears appointment

Current COAS General Bipin Rawat was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for the post on Monday. He will be able to serve as CDS for up to three years -- the government has amended rules extending the age of retirement to 65 years.

#IndianArmy congratulates General Bipin Rawat on being appointed as the first Chief of the Defence Staff #CDS of the country. It is a proud & historical moment. The appointment would bring in enhanced #Synergy #Jointness #Interoperability in the Armed forces. pic.twitter.com/xEX919BFNW — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 30, 2019

The CDS will head the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) that will be created within the Ministry of Defence. The CDS will serve as the Secretary of this newly conceptualised department that will look at striking more synergy within the armed forces but also integrate the Ministry of Defence and the three forces. The recommendation for CDS had first been made after the Kargil War.

