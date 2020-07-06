Himachal First State Where All Households Have Gas Connection: CM Jai Ram Thakur

In an unprecedented development, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country where all households have LPG gas connections. Thakur said that the state has become the first state in the country where cent per cent of households have LPG gas connections.

While interacting with the beneficiaries of Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna, he stressed on the fact that collecting fuelwood and cooking food on traditional gas was not only cumbersome but also had adverse effects on the health of the women as well as on environment as lakhs of trees were cut for fuelwood. According to Thakur, as many as 1.36 lakh families of the state were benefitted with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojna.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister echoed the thoughts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the state government had launched Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna to cover the left out families of the state, who were not covered under the Centre's scheme. As many as 2,76,243 families were provided free gas connections in the state under Grihini Suvidha Yojna, he added.

Several beneficiaries of this scheme also interacted with the Chief Minister and thanked him for "starting this ambitious scheme which has completely transformed their lives".

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's total cases near 7 lakh with 1,00,04,101 samples tested

READ: 'Himachal Pradesh set to resume tourism, SOPs expected by Monday': CM Jai Ram Thakur

'Himachal Pradesh set to resume tourism, SOPs expected by Monday'

Following three months of Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Himachal Pradesh will soon be open for tourist visits in accordance with the state’s SOPS and safety guidelines, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

Speaking over resumption of tourism in the state, CM said that tourists are eager to visit Himachal and have been contacting the agencies regarding the same. “All tourists who want to visit Himachal Pradesh, must follow our SOPs, guidelines, maintain social distancing and use masks. Tourism is likely to begin in a week's time,” Jai Ram Thakur told ANI.

READ: Two new COVID-19 cases in Himachal, tally now 1,049

READ: Heavy rainfall recorded in Himachal Pradesh in last 24 hours

(with inputs from ANI)