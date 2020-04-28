Himachal CM Writes To PM Modi; Seeks Financial Aid For Workers In The Unorganised Sector

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a special ordinance so that funds available with the Building and Other Workers Welfare Board can also be used for the welfare of unorganised and other workers. In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said about Rs 582 crore is available with the Himachal Pradesh Building and Construction Welfare Board.

In view of the economic condition, he further stressed on the high population of migrant and unorganised workers in the state and asserted the need to provide help to the poor labourers. The Chief Minister said under the Building and Other Construction Workers Act of 1996, there is a provision to use this amount for the welfare of buildings and other workers.

Thakur said the state has provided minimum wages and basic services to the workers of industrial and all other sectors of the state. Furthermore, he added that the state has sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore to the registered building and construction workers from the Building and Construction Workers Welfare Fund for March and April and this amount is being transferred directly to their bank accounts.

People To Undergo Medical Test Before Entering State

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said a complete medical examination will be done of people entering the state and only thereafter they will be allowed to go their respective destinations for home quarantine. This statement comes after Thakur's interaction with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers and directed the officials to ensure complete medical examination takes place. The Chief Minister said that it must be made mandatory for the people entering the state to download the Arogya Setu app.

"The mechanism of issuing passes by the concerned Deputy Commissioners should be staggered so as to avoid overcrowding in the entry points of the state," the CM said, according to a statement issued by the CMO.

