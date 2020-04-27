Health Ministry: '1,396 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours, Recovery Rate Soars To 22.17%'

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health stated that 1396 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 381 persons have been cured in the same period taking the total number of recovered persons to 6,184. Thus, India's COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 22.17%. A total of 20,835 persons are under active medical supervision.

Aggarwal noted that there are 85 districts where no new cases have been detected in the last 14 days. He also mentioned 16 districts in the country which earlier had cases had not reported fresh cases since the last 28 days. On this occasion, he called upon people not to stigmatise but support COVID-19 patients, healthcare professionals, sanitary workers, and police personnel. Currently, there are 27,892 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India while 872 casualties have been reported.

PM Modi interacts with CMs

Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of states to discuss the ongoing situation pertaining to the COVID-19 crisis and the plan ahead. He had held similar interactions with the CMs on March 20, April 2 and April 11. Underling that the lockdown had yielded positive results saving thousands of lives in the last one and a half months, he noted that the danger of the virus was far from over. He stated that masks and face covers will become a part of everyone's lives in the days to come. Furthermore, the PM maintained that it was equally necessary to give importance to the economy as well.

Also, he called upon the states to direct their efforts towards converting the Red zones into Orange and thereafter to Green zones. Regarding the issue of evacuating citizens stuck abroad, PM Modi said that this had to be done keeping in mind factors such as their inconvenience and a potential risk to their families. He requested the CMs to strategise ahead looking at the advent of summer and monsoon and the illnesses associated with these seasons. Meanwhile, the CMs praised the leadership of the PM during this period of crisis and discussed issues such as keeping a close vigil on international borders, addressing the economic challenge and boosting health infrastructure. The respective CMs also expressed gratitude towards the police force and medical professionals for their exemplary role in the fight against COVID-19.

