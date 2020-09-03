Himachal Pradesh Assembly Gets Polycarbonate Sheets Between Seats Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Ahead of the 10-day monsoon session, polycarbonate sheets have been installed as a divider between two seats in the Himachal Pradesh assembly to ensure that social distancing is maintained among members. The Assembly Secretariat also held an All-party meeting on Thursday and reviewed preparations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The monsoon session is scheduled to begin on September 7, 2020.

Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh

One more COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 42, while 161 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,417, officials said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,613, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Of the fresh 161 cases, 41 were reported from Kangra, 36 from Solan, 23 from Hamirpur, 15 from Kinnaur, 13 from Shimla, ten from Una, nine from Chamba, seven from Sirmaur, three from Bilaspur, two each from Kullu and Mandi, Dhiman said.

Meanwhile, 69 more patients recovered from the infection on Wednesday -- 32 in Una, 15 in Solan, 12 in Kangra, six in Bilaspur and four in Chamba. With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,716, Dhiman said, adding that 44 patients have migrated.

