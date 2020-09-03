ITBP Mountaineers Scale 22,222 Ft-Leo Pargil Peak In Himachal Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) mountaineers have successfully scaled the 22,222 ft Leo Pargil peak in Himachal Pradesh on 31 August. The Sector Headquarters of Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Shimla has a 16-member ITBP team out of which 12 members climbed the mountain. Credited with 213 successful mountaineering expeditions, ITBP posted a small video of the moment on Twitter to share their success with people.

ITBP team scales Leo Pargil amid pandemic

भारत माता की जय!



Mountaineers of SHQ ITBP Shimla successfully climbed Leo Pargil mountain (22,222 ft) on 31 Aug to record the first such ascent during #COVID19. Total 12 members of the total 16 member team climbed the peak successfully. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/UoirOEs4IP — ITBP (@ITBP_official) September 2, 2020

"The leader of this extremely challenging expedition was Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Singh and Deputy Leader was Deputy Commandant Dharmendra. Head Constable Pradeep Negi, a native of Chhitkul, the last border village in Kinnaur, climbed the peak for the second time. Pradeep has earlier also climbed the world's highest mountain- the Mt Everest twice," said the Indo-Tibetan Police.

"Leo Pargil peak is considered one of the toughest and technical peaks in India to climb. This snow-covered difficult peak is located in the remote Lahaul Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. This remote Himalayan have problems of low oxygen, extreme cold, and high altitude sicknesses," ITBP further added.

The ITBP team of mountaineers finished the climb of Leo Pargil peak of Himachal Pradesh on August 31. This was the first team of the fit and tough force, ITBP, to scale a mountain amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Even with all the challenges due to the pandemic, the team of mountaineers undertook the acclimation and training for the expedition.

Meanwhile, PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Updates Twitter account posted a congratulatory message for the Indo-Tibetan Police team which read, "Unstoppable. We, the Indians!".

Unstoppable..

We, the Indians!



Mountaineers from Sector Head Quarter @ITBP_official, Shimla successfully climbed Leo Pargil mountain (22,222 ft) on 31 Aug to record first such ascent during #COVID19 times.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/oJfNv7lKuV — Mann Ki Baat Updates (@mannkibaat) September 2, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)