Himachal Pradesh CM Deploys BJP Workers To Sensitise Each Household On Covid Distancing

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday sought the help of BJP workers to sensitise each and every household about Covid-19 where someone is coming from outside the state. This decision comes as the state witnessed a spike in the number of cases after a short respite.

The chief minister said that each and every party worker must ensure that they reach the home of the people who are coming back from other states even before their arrival so as to sensitise the family members regarding the importance of social distancing and home quarantine in order to arrest the spread of the virus and also motivate them to download 'Aarogya Setu App'.

The decision has also been taken keeping in mind the inflow of the state's citizens who had been living in other states due to work or studies. He said that although it may cause an increase in the number of coronavirus positives cases in the state, it is the moral responsibility of the state government to bring them back.

READ | COVID-19: Two More Cases Detected In Himachal Pradesh; Total Now 53

READ | Special Train Will Bring Back 1,204 Stranded Himachalis From Goa Next Week: CM Jai Ram Thakur

The chief minister affirmed that the state has made elaborate arrangements to retrieve the people of the state stranded in other states, as per the directions and guidelines of Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The chief minister also had an interaction through video link with the state's citizens stranded in Goa. The chief minister informed them that he had requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to ply a special train from the coastal state to Una in Himachal Pradesh, a spokesperson said.

Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 53, a senior health official said. The number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 11 – three each in Chamba and Kangra, two in Hamirpur and one each in Mandi, Una and Shimla districts. While 35 patients have recovered from the infection in the state, three have died and four people were shifted to other states for treatment.

READ | Mamata Govt Refutes Railways On Clearance To Run Migrant Trains, Calls It 'misleading'

READ | Amit Shah Dismisses Rumours On Health, Issues Statement Saying ‘have No Disease’