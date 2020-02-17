Hindu Mahasabha Chief Chakrapani Deems Coronavirus 'an Avtar Of Punishing Non-vegetarians'

Amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus, Hindu Mahasabha National President Swami Chakrapani on Monday claimed that the outbreak, which has so far killed over 1,700 people, is not just an epidemic, but an “avatar to punish non-vegetarians."

Chakrapani stated that Corona is a way of protecting the poor creatures. According to the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha National President, Coronavirus is a way of punishment for all those who eat animals and also claimed that the Chinese are being taught a lesson to not kill animals and turn to vegetarianism.

Chakrapani also provided a 'so-called' solution to the deadly virus and also suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping should create an “idol of Corona and ask for its forgiveness, as by doing so, the anger of the avtar will settle down. He also stated that as per theory, Indians have no need to fear the virus as those who worship God and are 'Gaurakshaks' (cow protectors) are already immune to the novel coronavirus.

So far, India has reported three confirmed cases of the coronavirus from Kerala. Out of the three confirmed cases, two of the patients have been discharged from the hospital, and the third is reportedly in a stable condition.

Coronavirus outbreak

As per the latest figures, the COVID-19 has claimed more than 1,700 lives in China alone, and over 71,000 new cases have been confirmed in the country as of February 13. US Center for Disease Control (CDC) has stated that the virus has already spread across 27 countries. Media reports had earlier suggested that the virus originated from a seafood market in China's Hubei province, where animals were being traded illegally. So far, maximum number of deaths has been reported from Wuhan city.

The Coronavirus which has now been officially renamed as COVID-19 has claimed more lives than its predecessor Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that broke out in China in 2002-2003, and claimed more than 774 lives. According to reports, China on February 13 reported the highest number of deaths caused by the virus in a single day as 254 people died in Hubei province. Many countries have barred their citizens from traveling to China and major airlines across the globe have also temporarily suspended services in the country.

