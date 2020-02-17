Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Meets Indians Airlifted From Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan met the first batch of Indians who had been airlifted from Wuhan earlier at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Quarantine Facility in Chhawla. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) earlier announced that all 406 people who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility in New Delhi have been tested negative for Coronavirus. The ITBP, therefore, stated that they could now leave for their homes after having completed all Coronavirus screenings.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan meets the first batch of Indians (who came from Wuhan, China) at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Quarantine Facility in Chhawla, as they leave for their homes after completing all the #Coronavirus screening. pic.twitter.com/x0qaumD4I0 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

Harsh Vardhan addresses Coronavirus in India

Earlier the Union Health Minister had thanked the institutions who partnered with the Indian government to carry out the evacuation process in Wuhan. In a coordinated operation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, two Special Air India flights were operated between Delhi and Wuhan on January 31 and February 1. The two flights airlifted a total of 654 passengers that included 647 Indian citizens including two Indian Embassy officials who were on the ground in Wuhan to coordinate the evacuation operation, and 7 Maldivian nationals.

Addressing the Lok Sabha last week Harsh Vardhan had given an elaborate statement on the breakout of the Coronavirus in China and some other countries and the action taken by the government to avoid the spread of the infection in India.

"The Government has taken multiple efforts in tackling the epidemic as well as keeping it in control. We have also built a GoM including EAM Jaishankar. Apart from that every day we are conducting video conferences with other countries," added the Health Minister.

(With Agency Inputs)