Home Minister Amit Shah Extend Greetings On Jagannath Rath Yatra After SC's Nod 

The Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday extended his wishes to the country on the 'auspicious occasion' of the Jagannath Rath Yatra. Taking to Twitter he prayed for good health, happiness and prosperity for all. This comes a day after Home Minister said that on the direction of the Prime Minister he had spoken to Solicitor General and with Gajapati Maharaj and Shankracharya of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra.

ପବିତ୍ର ରଥଯାତ୍ରାର ଶୁଭ ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା l ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କର ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦ ସଭିଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ, ଆନନ୍ଦ ଏବଂ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଆଣିଦେଉ l



ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ! pic.twitter.com/Z4LEa7J1z0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2020

The Odisha State Government has asked all the concerned departments to coordinate and take all necessary steps in accordance with the court's directives and COVID-19 guidelines, to conduct the annual Rath Yatra. According to ANI, CM Naveen Patnaik has reviewed the preparedness with Law Minister, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Temple Trust Administrator, Collector, SP, etc.

Earlier on Monday, as Supreme Court gave its nod to the Yatra, Shah congratulated the people of Odisha and expressed that the entire nation is delighted with the decision. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for understanding and initiating consultations to ensure that the country's great traditions are observed.

Considering the urgency and importance of the matter, it was placed in front of a vacation bench of the Supreme Court and the hearing took place this afternoon, which paved the way for the important decision by the SC.



जय जगन्नाथ! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 22, 2020

A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde allowed the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place in Puri, Odisha on June 23. However, the SC has stipulated certain conditions in this regard. It asked the Centre, the state government and the Temple committee to work in tandem to conduct the Rath Yatra.

Moreover, the apex court emphasised that there would be no compromise on the health of people amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also empowered the Odisha government to stop the Yatra in the case of a public health emergency. About 10-12 lakh devotees usually gather for the Rath Yatra.

