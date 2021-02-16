HM Amit Shah Hails Courage & Determination Of Delhi Police On 74th Foundation Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to Delhi police personnel on the 74th Foundation Day of the force and saluted their courage, restraint and determination in ensuring the security of the capital of the country.

"On the 74th Foundation Day of Delhi Police, I extend warmest greetings to all the workers and their families. I salute the courage, restraint and determination of the brave soldiers of the Delhi Police who are fully dedicated to ensuring the security and peacekeeping of the capital of the country even under adverse circumstances," Shah said in a tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also showered praise on the Delhi police saying that no other Police force in India tackles the variety of duties as them.

"Whenever some neighbours try to send out a message with their nefarious acts, they always make Delhi their main target. Due to this, our Delhi Police always stays alert," Singh said backing the force's action against global conspiracy to defame India and its crackdown on the key conspirators.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah is scheduled to take part in a housewarming ceremony virtually for one lakh houses constructed in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The 'Griha Pravesham' event is scheduled to start at 11 am in Minto Hall.

Shah will participate via video conference and along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will interact with beneficiaries, he said. In September last year, two lakh houses under PMAY were dedicated to an event that was attended virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

