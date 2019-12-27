The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Holidays In August 2020 To Know Of Before You Plan Your Trips; See List

General News

The list of holidays in August 2020 is important to know when you are planning a vacation in 2020 as the list is a long one. Read on to get more information

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
holidays in august 2020

The list of holidays in August 2020 is a long one. A list of holidays is essential for both the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework, or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output, and keep the flow of work unhindered. Holidays in August 2020 happen to be many. Holidays in August 2020 are important to look out for, as the holidays in August 2020 include Rakshabandhan and Independence day. Therefore, to plan your holidays in August 2020, you must look at the list of holidays in 2020 provided below. Here is a list of public holidays in August 2020. Read on to find out about the holidays in 2020.

Read | Holidays In March 2020 To Know To Before You Plan Your Vacation In 2020; See List

Read | Food: Things To Add To Your Breakfast For A Wholesome And Healthy Meal

List of holidays in August 2020.

August 2020 holidays and holidays in 2020

Date

Day

Holidays in August 2020

State holiday in

Bank holiday

August 1, 2020

Saturday

Bakr Id/ Eid al Adha

-

Jammu & Kashmir

August 3, 2020

Monday

Raksha Bandhan

Many states

Many states

August 10, 2020

Monday

Ker Puja

Tripura

 

August 11, 2020

Tuesday

Janmashtami

Many states

Many states

August 13, 2020

Thursday

Patriot's day

Manipur

Manipur

August 15, 2020

Saturday

Independence Day

Throughout the country

Throughout the country

August 17, 2020

Monday

Parsi New Year

 Gujarat and Maharashtra

Gujarat and Maharashtra

August 22, 2020

Saturday

Ganesh Chaturthi 

Many states

Many states

August 27, 2020

Thursday

Baba Sri Chand Ji Jayanti

-

Punjab

August 28, 2020

Friday

Ramdev Jayanti/ Teja Dashami/ Ayyankali Jayanthi

Ayyankali Jayanthi - Kerala Ramdev Jayanthi/ Teja Dashami - Rajasthan

Rajasthan

August 29, 2020

Saturday

Ashura/Karam

Ashura – Many States Karam – Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal,

none

August 31, 2020

Monday

Thiruvonam

Kerala

Kerala

Please note: Holidays in August 2020 also include De Jure Transfer Day, Nuakhai, and First Onam, which fall on Sundays.

Read | Coffee: Find Out The Difference Between A Latte And A Cappuccino

Read | Eye Health And Eyesight: 5 Best Foods To Include In Your Diet

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
JAGAN CABINET DEFERS CAPITAL