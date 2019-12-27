Holidays In August 2020 To Know Of Before You Plan Your Trips; See List

The list of holidays in August 2020 is a long one. A list of holidays is essential for both the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework, or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output, and keep the flow of work unhindered. Holidays in August 2020 happen to be many. Holidays in August 2020 are important to look out for, as the holidays in August 2020 include Rakshabandhan and Independence day. Therefore, to plan your holidays in August 2020, you must look at the list of holidays in 2020 provided below. Here is a list of public holidays in August 2020. Read on to find out about the holidays in 2020.

List of holidays in August 2020.

August 2020 holidays and holidays in 2020

Date Day Holidays in August 2020 State holiday in Bank holiday August 1, 2020 Saturday Bakr Id/ Eid al Adha - Jammu & Kashmir August 3, 2020 Monday Raksha Bandhan Many states Many states August 10, 2020 Monday Ker Puja Tripura August 11, 2020 Tuesday Janmashtami Many states Many states August 13, 2020 Thursday Patriot's day Manipur Manipur August 15, 2020 Saturday Independence Day Throughout the country Throughout the country August 17, 2020 Monday Parsi New Year Gujarat and Maharashtra Gujarat and Maharashtra August 22, 2020 Saturday Ganesh Chaturthi Many states Many states August 27, 2020 Thursday Baba Sri Chand Ji Jayanti - Punjab August 28, 2020 Friday Ramdev Jayanti/ Teja Dashami/ Ayyankali Jayanthi Ayyankali Jayanthi - Kerala Ramdev Jayanthi/ Teja Dashami - Rajasthan Rajasthan August 29, 2020 Saturday Ashura/Karam Ashura – Many States Karam – Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, none August 31, 2020 Monday Thiruvonam Kerala Kerala

Please note: Holidays in August 2020 also include De Jure Transfer Day, Nuakhai, and First Onam, which fall on Sundays.

