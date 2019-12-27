Holidays In August 2020 To Know Of Before You Plan Your Trips; See List

The list of holidays in August 2020 is a long one. A list of holidays is essential for both the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework, or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output, and keep the flow of work unhindered. Holidays in August 2020 happen to be many. Holidays in August 2020 are important to look out for, as the holidays in August 2020 include Rakshabandhan and Independence day. Therefore, to plan your holidays in August 2020, you must look at the list of holidays in 2020 provided below. Here is a list of public holidays in August 2020. Read on to find out about the holidays in 2020.
Read | Holidays In March 2020 To Know To Before You Plan Your Vacation In 2020; See List
Read | Food: Things To Add To Your Breakfast For A Wholesome And Healthy Meal
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holidays in August 2020
|
State holiday in
|
Bank holiday
|
August 1, 2020
|
Saturday
|
Bakr Id/ Eid al Adha
|
-
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
August 3, 2020
|
Monday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
Many states
|
Many states
|
August 10, 2020
|
Monday
|
Ker Puja
|
Tripura
|
|
August 11, 2020
|
Tuesday
|
Janmashtami
|
Many states
|
Many states
|
August 13, 2020
|
Thursday
|
Patriot's day
|
Manipur
|
Manipur
|
August 15, 2020
|
Saturday
|
Independence Day
|
Throughout the country
|
Throughout the country
|
August 17, 2020
|
Monday
|
Parsi New Year
|
Gujarat and Maharashtra
|
Gujarat and Maharashtra
|
August 22, 2020
|
Saturday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
Many states
|
Many states
|
August 27, 2020
|
Thursday
|
Baba Sri Chand Ji Jayanti
|
-
|
Punjab
|
August 28, 2020
|
Friday
|
Ramdev Jayanti/ Teja Dashami/ Ayyankali Jayanthi
|
Ayyankali Jayanthi - Kerala Ramdev Jayanthi/ Teja Dashami - Rajasthan
|
Rajasthan
|
August 29, 2020
|
Saturday
|
Ashura/Karam
|
Ashura – Many States Karam – Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal,
|
none
|
August 31, 2020
|
Monday
|
Thiruvonam
|
Kerala
|
Kerala
Read | Coffee: Find Out The Difference Between A Latte And A Cappuccino
Read | Eye Health And Eyesight: 5 Best Foods To Include In Your Diet