Holidays In March 2020 To Know To Before You Plan Your Vacation In 2020; See List

The list of holidays in March 2020 is a long one. A list of holidays is essential for both the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework, or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output and keep the flow of work unhindered. Holidays in March 2020 happen to be many. Holidays in March are important ones to look out for, as the March 2020 holidays include the festival of Holi. Therefore, to plan your holidays in March 2020, you must look at the list of holidays in 2020 provided below. Here is a list of public holidays in March 2020. Read on to find out about the holidays in 2020.

Date Day Holiday Celebrated In Bank Holiday March 5, 2020 Thursday Panchayati Raj Diwas Odisha Odisha March 6, 2020 Friday Chapchar Kut Mizoram none March 9, 2020 Monday Doljatra and Hazrat Ali's Birthday Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura and Assam Uttar Pradesh March 10, 2020 Tuesday Holi/Yaosang 2nd day Holi- Several States Yaosang 2nd day - Manipur Several states March 23, 2020 Monday Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day Haryana Punjab and Haryana March 25, 2020 Wednesday Ugadi/Gudi Padwa/Sajibu Nongmapanba/1st Navratra Ugadi – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Gudi Padwa – Maharashtra Sajibu Nongmapanba – Manipur 1st Navratra – Jammu and Kashmir Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana March 26, 2020 Thursday Cheti Chand Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand none March 27, 2020 Friday Sarhul Jharkhand none March 28, 2020 Saturday Sarhul - Jharkhand

Please note: Holidays in March 2020 also include Hazrat Ali’s birthday and Bihar Divas that fall on 8 March and 22 March 2020, respectively, both Sundays.

The above list of holidays in March 2020 from holidays in 2020 will help you plan your activities better. While Holi is the festival that is celebrated in the most states in north India amongst all the holidays in March 2020, Ugadi is the second most celebrated one. Please check our website for other lists of holidays in 2020.

