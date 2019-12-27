Holidays In March 2020 To Know To Before You Plan Your Vacation In 2020; See List

The list of holidays in March 2020 is a long one. A list of holidays is essential for both the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework, or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output and keep the flow of work unhindered. Holidays in March 2020 happen to be many. Holidays in March are important ones to look out for, as the March 2020 holidays include the festival of Holi. Therefore, to plan your holidays in March 2020, you must look at the list of holidays in 2020 provided below. Here is a list of public holidays in March 2020. Read on to find out about the holidays in 2020.
Read | Holidays In India At These Pool Villas Under Only INR 15,000 A Night
Read | Food: Things To Add To Your Breakfast For A Wholesome And Healthy Meal
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Celebrated In
|
Bank Holiday
|
March 5, 2020
|
Thursday
|
Panchayati Raj Diwas
|
Odisha
|
Odisha
|
March 6, 2020
|
Friday
|
Chapchar Kut
|
Mizoram
|
none
|
March 9, 2020
|
Monday
|
Doljatra and Hazrat Ali's Birthday
|
Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura and Assam
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
March 10, 2020
|
Tuesday
|
Holi/Yaosang 2nd day
|
Holi- Several States
Yaosang 2nd day - Manipur
|
Several states
|
March 23, 2020
|
Monday
|
Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day
|
Haryana
|
Punjab and Haryana
|
March 25, 2020
|
Wednesday
|
Ugadi/Gudi Padwa/Sajibu Nongmapanba/1st Navratra
|
Ugadi – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Gudi Padwa – Maharashtra Sajibu Nongmapanba – Manipur 1st Navratra – Jammu and Kashmir
|
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana
|
March 26, 2020
|
Thursday
|
Cheti Chand
|
Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand
|
none
|
March 27, 2020
|
Friday
|
Sarhul
|
Jharkhand
|
none
|
March 28, 2020
|
Saturday
|
Sarhul
|
-
|
Jharkhand
The above list of holidays in March 2020 from holidays in 2020 will help you plan your activities better. While Holi is the festival that is celebrated in the most states in north India amongst all the holidays in March 2020, Ugadi is the second most celebrated one. Please check our website for other lists of holidays in 2020.
Read | Top Places That Offer The Best English Breakfast In The City Of Mumbai
Read | Top Places That Offer The Best Chicken Sandwiches In The City Of Mumbai