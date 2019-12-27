The Debate
Holidays In March 2020 To Know To Before You Plan Your Vacation In 2020; See List

General News

Holidays in March 2020 are important to know when you are thinking about holidays in 2020 as March 2020 holidays are plenty. Read on to find out and plan

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
holidays in march 2020

The list of holidays in March 2020 is a long one. A list of holidays is essential for both the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework, or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output and keep the flow of work unhindered. Holidays in March 2020 happen to be many. Holidays in March are important ones to look out for, as the March 2020 holidays include the festival of Holi. Therefore, to plan your holidays in March 2020, you must look at the list of holidays in 2020 provided below. Here is a list of public holidays in March 2020. Read on to find out about the holidays in 2020.

List of holidays in March 2020.

March 2020 holidays and holidays in 2020

Date

Day

Holiday

Celebrated In

Bank Holiday

March 5, 2020

 Thursday

 Panchayati Raj Diwas

 Odisha

 Odisha

March 6, 2020

 Friday

 Chapchar Kut

 Mizoram

 none

March 9, 2020

 Monday

 Doljatra and Hazrat Ali's Birthday

Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura and Assam

 Uttar Pradesh

March 10, 2020

 Tuesday

 Holi/Yaosang 2nd day

Holi- Several States

Yaosang 2nd day - Manipur

Several states

March 23, 2020

 Monday

 Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day

 Haryana

Punjab and Haryana

March 25, 2020

 Wednesday

Ugadi/Gudi Padwa/Sajibu Nongmapanba/1st Navratra

Ugadi – Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Gudi Padwa – Maharashtra Sajibu Nongmapanba – Manipur 1st Navratra – Jammu and Kashmir

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana

March 26, 2020

Thursday

Cheti Chand

Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand

 none

March 27, 2020

Friday

 Sarhul

 Jharkhand

 none

March 28, 2020

Saturday

 Sarhul

 -

 Jharkhand
         

Please note: Holidays in March 2020 also include Hazrat Ali’s birthday and Bihar Divas that fall on 8 March and 22 March 2020, respectively, both Sundays. 

The above list of holidays in March 2020 from holidays in 2020 will help you plan your activities better. While Holi is the festival that is celebrated in the most states in north India amongst all the holidays in March 2020, Ugadi is the second most celebrated one. Please check our website for other lists of holidays in 2020.

Published:
