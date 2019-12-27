Holidays In February 2020 To Know Before You Plan Your Vacation In 2020; See List

The list of holidays in February 2020 is a short one. A list of holidays is essential for both the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework, or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output and keep the flow of work unhindered. Holidays in February 2020 happen to be a few. Holidays in February are important ones to look out for, as it does not include much of festivals. Therefore, to plan your holidays in February 2020, you must look at the list of holidays in 2020 provided below. Here is a list of public holidays in February 2020. Read on to find out about the holidays in 2020.

List of holidays in February 2020.

February 2020 holidays and holidays in 2020

Day Date Holiday State Sunday Feb-09 Guru Ravidas Jayanti Full moon of Magh Sunday Feb-09 Bir Chilarai Divas Friday Feb-14 Lui-Ngai-Ni Manipur Wednesday Feb-19 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Maharashtra Thursday Feb-20 Statehood Day Arunachal Pradesh Thursday Feb-20 Mizoram State Day Mizoram Friday Feb-21 Maha Shivratri Most States Saturday Feb-25 Losar Sikkim

The above list of holidays in February 2020 from holidays in 2020 will help you plan your activities better. February 2020 holidays are a few make sure you plan your work and leisure accordingly to save yourself from the hassle of delay.

Also read | Vacation Activities For Kids That Will Make The Holidays Fun!

Places to visit in February 2020

Goa: The land of sea, backwaters, churches and picturesque landscapes, Goa is much more than the restaurants, clubs and parties. February makes Goa an ideal location to visit in February as it is comparatively cooler compared to the summer months of April and May.

Also read | Holidays In March 2020 To Know To Before You Plan Your Vacation In 2020; See List

Mumbai: Contrary to the popular belief, Mumbai has a more pleasant climate in the month of February giving you a perfect chance to explore the city in all its glory. It is a fast-paced city that never sleeps.

Also read | Surbhi Chandna’s Attire Will Make You Look Forward To The Holidays

Agra: One of the best places to visit in February is Agra. It is home to the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Agra hosts the Taj Mahotsav which is a festival celebrated in February at the Taj Mahal.

Also read | Winter Holidays: Top Places To Visit In The Coming Season