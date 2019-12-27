The Debate
The Debate
Holidays In September 2020 To Know Of Before You Plan Your Vacation Next Year

General News

Holidays in September 2020 are important to be aware of before you plan your vacations as there are quite a few of them, here's the list

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
holidays in september 2020

The list of holidays in September 2020 is a long one. A list of holidays is essential for both, the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output and keep the flow of work unhindered. There happen to be many holidays in September 2020. Therefore, to plan your holidays in September 2020, you must look at the list of holidays in 2020 provided below. Here is a list of public holidays in September 2020. Read on to find out about the holidays in 2020

List of holidays in September 2020.

September 2020 holidays and holidays in 2020

Date

Day

Holidays in September 2020

States celebrated in

Bank holiday in

September 1, 2020

Tuesday

Indra Jatra/ Third Onam 

Third Onam- Kerala

Indra Jatra- Sikkim

September 2, 2020

Monday

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti

Kerala

Kerala

September 15, 2020 

Wednesday

Mahalaya

Many states

none

September 17, 2020

Wednesday

Mahalaya

-

many states

September 18, 2020 

Friday 

First Day of Bathukamma

-

Telangana

September 21, 2020

Monday

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi

Kerala

Kerala

September 23, 2020

Wednesday

Haryana Heroes’ Martyrdom Day

Haryana

Haryana

September 28, 2020

Monday

S. Bhagat Singh Ji Jayanti

-

Punjab

Every company has their own way of working, their own days of holidays, and the number of leaves that can be availed. Public holidays are given by the government of a country, be it for a State or a national holiday. A public holiday, national holiday or legal holiday is a holiday generally established by law and is generally a non-working day during the year. Sovereign nations and territories observe these holidays based on events of significance to their history, such as Independence Day.

Published:
