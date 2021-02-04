Hollywood Singer Mary Millben Supports Farm Laws, Says, 'have Faith In PM Modi's Vision'

Hollywood actress-singer Mary Millben expressed her support for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for India’s farmers in a public statement. Millben's tweet comes in the backdrop of a row over pop sensation Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital Delhi.

“Today, I join hands with my Indian brothers and sisters in the call for unity. I have faith in His Excellency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to improve the lives of Indian farmers through India’s new reforms. Agriculture is a very important part of the world economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. We must always take care of those who work the land (farmers) and those who protect the land (soldiers). Now is the time for ambassadors of peace to rise,” said Millben.

Mary is one of the world’s new celebrated voices having performed for three consecutive U.S. Presidents (President George W. Bush, President Barack Obama, and President Donald Trump), international royalty, and world leaders. In addition, Mary has been featured at The White House, the United States Congress, the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), Off-Broadway, and in concert halls worldwide. A career rooted in cultural diplomacy, Mary has become a global voice in promoting peace and friendship through cultural engagement and using music as a tool to unite and heal the world.

MEA cautions foreign celebrities

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. Thereafter, it called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

"We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse," the statement said.