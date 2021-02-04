Yuvraj Singh Asks India To Unite To Solve Farmer Crisis; SRH's Sandeep Sharma Disputes MEA

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appealed to the people of India to stand united to face the ongoing farmers-Centre crisis, noting that there was no issue that couldn't be resolved. The southpaw's tweet comes in the backdrop of an almighty row over pop sensation Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest on the outskirts of the national capital Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh hailed the farmer community as the lifeblood of the nation and expressed confidence in reaching a peaceful resolution to break the deadlock between the protesting farmers and the Centre.

As proud citizens of our beloved India, let’s stand united in this hour of crisis. There is no problem that cannot be resolved. Our farmer community is the lifeblood of this nation and I am confident that a peaceful resolution will be reached soon ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ #IndiaTogether — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 4, 2021

READ | Rohit Sharma Says India 'stronger When United', Hopes For Fix In Farmer-Centre Deadlock

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Sandeep Sharma claimed that no one should care about each other as it is their internal matter - referring to the MEA's response to Rihanna and Greta Thunberg categorically stating that the issue of the farmers was India's internal matter. Listing out instances in various countries that have invited criticism and reactions from other nations, Sandeep Sharma argued that by the logic of MEA there should be no reactions to those instances. Some of the instances that were named by the pacer which he claimed that outsiders shouldn't criticise as they were internal affairs of the respective countries include the persecution of Jews in Germany, the persecution of minorities in Pakistan, the massacre of Sikhs in 1984, the racial discrimination against the Blacks in USA, the persecution of Uighur Muslims in China, apartheid in South Africa and the persecution of Rohingyas in Myanmar. He didn't account for the fact that nobody is ostensibly against the farmers in this case, and that the agitation is nothing in comparison to the mentions in the list.

By this logic no one should care about each other because every situation is someone's internal affair. pic.twitter.com/DUhhvVVoxO — Sandeep sharma (@sandeep25a) February 4, 2021

READ | 'Let Us All Stay United': Virat Kohli Hopeful Of Resolution Amid Row Over Rihanna's Tweet

Team India's Rohit Sharma appealed to the people of the country to stand together in order to find a solution for the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre. Taking to Twitter, Rohit Sharma noted that India's biggest strength was when it stood together as a nation and found solutions for its problems. Further, Rohit Sharma said that the farmers played an important role in the well-being of India and hoped that 'everyone played their roles' to find a solution to end the stalemate.

India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 3, 2021

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar remarked that India's sovereignty couldn't be compromised. Referring to the international pop icon's comment, Sachin added that the external forces can be spectators but not participants. Furthermore, the 2011 World Cup winner also added that Indians know India and should decide for India and then urged the people of the country to remain united as a nation.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

READ | Greta Thunberg Posts 'updated Toolkit' After Expose; Republic Day & Corporate Plot Missing

Indian skipper Virat Kohli urged one and all to stay united in this hour of disagreements. Highlighting the importance of farmers in everyone's lives, the batting megastar went on to say that they are an integral part of our country and at the same time. Kohli also hoped that an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and they all can move forward together.

Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021

READ | Greta Thunberg Deleted This Document From Her Twitter After Republic Exposed Her