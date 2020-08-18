Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted To AIIMS For Post COVID Care; Hospital Issues Statement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday has been admitted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for post-COVID care. According to the official health bulletin, Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for COVID-19. According to sources, he was admitted around 2 am on Tuesday.

'Amit Shah continuing his work'

"He is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital," the statement said. He was discharged from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram on August 15, after testing negative for Coronavirus.

READ | Gujarat rains: HM Amit Shah speaks to CM Vijay Rupani, assures help

READ | MS Dhoni retires: Amit Shah pens heartfelt note, says 'Will miss his helicopter shots'

à¤†à¤œ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤Ÿà¥‡à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿ à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥‹à¤°à¥à¤Ÿ à¤¨à¥‡à¤—à¥‡à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤µ à¤†à¤ˆ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤



à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤ˆà¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤•à¤¾ à¤§à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤”à¤° à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤œà¤¿à¤¨ à¤²à¥‹à¤—à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥‡ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯à¤²à¤¾à¤­ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚ à¤¦à¥‡à¤•à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤”à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥‡ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤œà¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¢à¤¾à¤¢à¤¸ à¤¬à¤‚à¤§à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤‰à¤¨ à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¯ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤†à¤­à¤¾à¤° à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤•à¥à¤¤ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤à¥¤

à¤¡à¥‰à¤•à¥à¤Ÿà¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¤²à¤¾à¤¹ à¤ªà¤° à¤…à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤”à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¤à¤• à¤¹à¥‹à¤® à¤†à¤‡à¤¸à¥‹à¤²à¥‡à¤¶à¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤°à¤¹à¥‚à¤à¤—à¤¾à¥¤ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking to Twitter wished for Amit Shah's speedy recovery. "Got the news of Amit Shah being unwell. I pray that you will be fully healthy and ready to serve the country again with the same old energy soon. Best wishes to you from me and the country," he said.

Earlier, on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, Amit Shah hoisted the flag at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. Shah said, on one hand, the Modi government has provided the poor and deprived sections of the society with housing, power and health insurance, while on the other hand, India has emerged as a powerful nation.

The Home Minister said on the occasion of Independence Day, he bows before those who contributed to the country's freedom with their valour and sacrifice. He also paid respects to those brave men and women, who made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of India's unity, integrity and security.

READ | Amit Shah unfurls tricolour at home; extends Independence day greetings to countrymen

READ | Home Minister Amit Shah pledges to fulfill PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' dream