Home Minister Amit Shah Pledges To Fulfill PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Dream

On the Occasion of the 74th Independence Day, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the citizens of the country to contribute in fulfilling the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to make India 'Aatmanirbhar' (Self-reliant). The Union Minister further emphasised on the need for maximum contribution from Indians to take the country to a new height by using more indigenous products manufactured from India.

'Let us pledge to fulfill the dream of PM'

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister wished his fellow Indians on the Independence Day and stated: "Let us pledge to fulfill the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India Self Reliant and make the maximum contribution to take the country to new heights by using more of indigenous products manufactured in India".

Shah also lauded Prime Minister Modi's efforts for making the country strong and capable. He said "Today we are very proud that the dream of an independent, strong and capable India was seen by our freedom fighters. Narendra Modi is making an effort. "On one hand, the poor and deprived people were given facilities like home, electricity, health insurance while on the other hand, he made India a strong nation", Home minister added.

आइये इस स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर हम प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत के स्वप्न को पूर्ण करने का संकल्प लें और भारत में निर्मित स्वदेशी चीजों का अधिक से अधिक उपयोग कर देश को नई ऊंचाइयों तक ले जाने में अपना सर्वोच्च योगदान दें।



स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

आज हमें बहुत गर्व है कि जिस स्वतंत्र, सबल व समर्थ भारत का स्वप्न हमारे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों ने देखा था उसको प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी चरितार्थ कर रहें हैं।



एक ओर गरीब व वंचित वर्ग को घर, बिजली, स्वास्थ्य बीमा जैसी सुविधाएँ दी तो वहीं दूसरी ओर भारत को एक मजबूत राष्ट्र बनाया। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

"I am confident that India will realise this dream': PM

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day and said that he has all confidence in the Indian citizens when it comes to fulfilling the Aatmanirbhar dream.

"I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence, and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal", he said during his speech.

PM further said that India has always believed that the entire world is one family. "While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey," he said.

