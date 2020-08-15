MS Dhoni Retires: Amit Shah Pens Heartfelt Note, Says 'Will Miss His Helicopter Shots'

In a heartfelt post, Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his "unparalleled contribution" to Indian cricket and said the world sport will miss his signature 'helicopter shots', hours after the skipper announced his retirement from international cricket.

On Twitter, Shah said Dhoni's cool temperament "has turned several hot encounters in India's favour", and noted that under his captaincy, India was crowned 'World Champion' twice in different formats.

"MS Dhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours," Amit Shah further said.

Dhoni retires

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Notably, Mahi's announcement comes on the day India celebrates its 74th Independence Day.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

Dhoni spent the past year training with his unit in the Territorial Army, where he is an honorary lieutenant colonel, trying his hand at organic farming at his home in Ranchi, and occasionally hitting the nets to send the media and fans into a tizzy.

