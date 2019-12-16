Home Ministry In Touch With Delhi Police; Yet To Seek Report On CAA Violent Protest

Union Home Minister is reportedly in regular touch with the Delhi Police, following the violent protests that unfolded in Jamia Millia University and its adjoining areas but is yet to seek a report on it, officials said on Monday. Officials said that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act should be held peacefully and people must abide by the laws.

"We are in constant touch with the Delhi Police and monitoring the situation. However, so far no report has been sought on Sunday's incidents," a home ministry official said. Exuding concern over the current situation, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought time from Home Ministry Amit Shah over the emerging situation in the national capital. Kejriwal called for a meeting at the official residence over the clashes between Delhi Police and students. Since Delhi is a Union Territory, Delhi Police comes directly under the ambit of the Home Ministry.

AAP-BJP blame-game

The BJP blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for the violence on Sunday and demanded it stop "provoking people", but the AAP rejected the charge. BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet, said that an AAP MLA was "provoking" the public and called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "traitor".

"An AAP MLA is provoking people at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Muslims of the country are with India and are not going to be influenced by traitors like you. Stop provoking people. The people of Delhi will teach AAP traitors a lesson. The sin of AAP is being exposed," he tweeted in Hindi.

However, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is apparently the MLA alluded to by Tiwari, denied the accusations. "Some TV channels have run the news that protesters under my leadership have torched buses, which is wrong. I protested near Shaheen Bagh where nothing untoward happened," he told reporters.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra likened the violence to the 2002 Godhra train burning incident and accused the AAP government engineering the Sunday violence. He also said the violence was not less than a terror attack. "This is a terrorist attack. Setting afire a bus which has a CNG cylinder means that there was a conspiracy for a big blast. What do you call this if not a terrorist attack? This fire was started by Amanatullah Khan. They are readying to repeat Godhra incident in Delhi," he said.

