AAP's Sisodia Says 'BJP Used Police To Blaze Buses' Over Delhi Protests; Shares Pictures

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused the BJP of getting the police to set buses on fire during a protest in south Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act as part of its "dirty politics". Sisodia also tweeted some photos from the protest site. The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 have taken a violent turn even in the national capital.

There should be an impartial investigation into the violence that erupted during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act, the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi. However, with protests turning violent and BJP raising fingers at the Opposition for the incitation of the same, AAP has been questioned for not quelling the arsonous protests.

इस बात की तुरंत निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए कि बसों में आग लगने से पहले ये वर्दी वाले लोग बसों में पीले और सफ़ेद रंग वाली केन से क्या डाल रहे है.. ?

और ये किसके इशारे पर किया गया?



फ़ोटो में साफ़ दिख रहा है कि बीजेपी ने घटिया राजनीति करते हुए पुलिस से ये आग लगवाई है. https://t.co/8eaKitnhei — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 15, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday discouraged violent protests saying, "No one should indulge in violence. Any kind of violence is unacceptable. Protests shud remain peaceful."

BJP-AAP blame-game

The AAP on Sunday accused the BJP of practising "cheap" politics for blaming it to be behind the violence in South Delhi and said the saffron party was trying to defame it ahead of the assembly polls. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh made the charge against the BJP while "strongly" condemning the violence in the southeast Delhi. "AAP is a peaceful party that believes in democracy and non-violence. Whenever the BJP realises it is going to lose (in polls), it indulges in such cheap political tactics," said Singh.

The BJP earlier today had alleged the Sunday's violence in South East Delhi was perpetrated by the Aam Admi Party and had demanded that they stop "provoking people". BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet, had said an AAP MLA was "provoking" the people and called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "traitor".

"AAP MLA is provoking people at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Muslim of India is with India and is not going to be influenced by traitors like you. Stop provoking people. The people of Delhi will teach AAP traitors a lesson. The sin of AAP is being exposed," he tweeted in Hindi.

Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is apparently the MLA mentioned but not named by Tiwari, however, denied the BJP's allegations. "Some TV channels have run the news that protesters under my leadership have torched buses which is wrong. I protested near Shaheen Bagh where nothing untoward happened," he told reporters.

The protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged, police claimed. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. A Delhi Fire Services official said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. One fire tender was completely damaged and two personnel were injured, he said.

