Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Alankrita Shrivastava React

Bollywood News

Anurag Kashyap who took a break from Twitter on August 10, came back to the platform and said that he can't stay silent any longer after Anti-CAA Delhi protests

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alankrita

Bollywood Filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha and Alankrita Shrivastava, has expressed concern about the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after several of them were injured during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The stars took to their Twitter handle to express their opinions on the massive protests in Delhi. Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles in New Friends' Colony near the university during a demonstration against the act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire-fighters injured. 

Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Taapsee, Richa react on clashes between students & Delhi Police

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson. Kashyap who took a break from Twitter on August 10, came back to the platform and said that he can't stay silent any longer. Shrivastava studied filmmaking at Jamia Milia Islamia in New Delhi, also took to Twitter to express her opinion.

Akshay Kumar clarifies that he 'accidentally liked' the tweet on Jamia Milia students

 Delhi: VC of Jamia University clarifies on the student protests against CAA

SC agrees to hear plea on violence at Jamia & AMU subject to no further violence

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

 

 

Published:
