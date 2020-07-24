Home Ministry Issues Guidelines For Independence Day Celebrations Amid Covid; Read Here

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday has issued an advisory for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. It has asked all the government offices, states, Governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations.

Joint Secretary Anuj Sharma has written a letter to all States and Union Territories sharing with them how the 15th August celebrations should be carried out.

“Every year, the Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiam. This year also, the Independence Day will be celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion. However, in view of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, while organizing various programmes or activities for the Independence Day celebrations, it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitization, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons, etc.; and follow all guidelines related to Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health a Family Welfare,” the letter read.

“The ceremony at Red Fort will consist of Guard of Honour to the Prime Minister, firing of 21-gun salute, speech by the PM and the singing of the national anthem,” the Home Ministry said in its notificaion.

Here are the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry:

READ | PM Modi extends wishes to President Trump as the nation celebrates its independence day

READ | As Israel marks 73rd Independence Day, Indians extend wishes

“It would be appropriate that the theme of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" is suitably spread and publicized amongst the masses through various activities/messages in the functions and on social media during Independence Day celebrations,” the letter concluded as saying.

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 12,87,945

Meanwhile, India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,52,801 samples were tested for coronavirus on Thursday and overall 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested so far.

READ | China stooge calls US backward & barbaric; predicts its decline on 244th Independence Day

READ | Vice President Venkaiah Naidu greets people of Comoros on 45th independence day

(With agency inputs)