China Stooge Calls US Backward & Barbaric; Predicts Its Decline On 244th Independence Day

The USA celebrated its 244th Independence Day on Saturday amid the Coronavirus pandemic which has infected over 2 million people in the country. President Donald Trump has continuously blamed China for the origin of the virus and said that the country needs to be "held accountable" for its spread worldwide.

'A backward, barbaric country'

Hu Xijin, editor of the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times, on the occasion said that America has become the place worst impacted by the pandemic, adding that it behaves like a "backward, barbaric country." He added that he believes if the US is really to head for the decline, "the year 2020" will be seen by history as the turning point. The mouthpiece stooge's remarks come at a time that the US has declared his Global Times 'foreign mission media', and he has been making statements that are later being validated as the official Chinese position.

On the 244th anniversary of the founding of the US, the country has become the place worst impacted by the pandemic. It behaves like a backward, barbaric country. I believe if the US is really to head for the decline, year 2020 will be seen by history as the turning point. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 4, 2020

His comments came after Trump, while addressing the second 'Salute to America' on America's 244th Independence Day, launched a hard-hitting attack on China and said that America was doing great until it got hit by a virus that came from China.

"The power of tariffs being imposed on foreign lands that took advantage of the United States for decades enabled us to make great trade deals where there were none. Tens of billions of dollars are now paid to the US treasury by the same countries but then we got hit by the virus that came from China," Trump said.

'Secrecy, deceptions and cover-ups'

"We're producing gowns, masks, and surgical equipment...It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands, in particular, China where ironically this virus and others came from. China's secrecy, deceptions, and cover-ups allowed it to spread all over the world and China must be held fully accountable," he added.

'We have 19 or 20 versions of the name'

Last month, Trump called the novel Coronavirus “Kung Flu”, blaming China for the deadly outbreak across the globe. Addressing an election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump said that COVID-19 has more names than any other disease in history and he can name different versions of it.

"I can name - Kung flu. I can name 19 different versions of names. Many call it a virus, which it is. Many call it flu. What difference. I think we have 19 or 20 versions of the name," said Trump, playing around the term “Kung Fu” which is a Chinese martial arts practice.

As per the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, a total of 2,818,588 people in the US have tested positive of coronavirus and 129,584 deaths have been reported till now.

(With agency inputs)